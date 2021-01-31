More than 12 hundred people already signed up to help with vaccine distribution in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Until now, South Dakota has been receiving about 11 thousand doses of a COVID-19 vaccine each week. Starting next week, that will increase to more than 12 thousand since President Joe Biden announced a 16% increase in allocated vaccines.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health put out a call for volunteers to help with vaccine distributions as allocations are expected to continue to rise in the coming months. Many people have already signed up to volunteer.

You don’t have to be trained in the medical field to help with South Dakota’s vaccine distribution.

“I’m like, you know, I’m not a nurse, but hey, I can type away,” Christina Oey of Sioux Falls said.

Oey of Sioux Falls is one of many South Dakotans who have volunteered to help with vaccine distribution in the coming months. If medically trained, volunteers could help administer the vaccine. However, if you’re not, you could help with other things such as clerical services and data entry.

“One of the things I’m proud of with South Dakota is how quickly we’ve been able to roll out this vaccine, and I see this as another step in us just trying to roll it out as quickly as possible. So, I really hope that we can get back to some form of normalcy pretty soon here and so, you know, I’m just trying to do my own little part,” Oey said.

In a press release put out Wednesday from the South Dakota Department of Health, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says quote “since the beginning of the pandemic there is not a week that goes by in which we are not asked, ‘how can I help?’

Now, South Dakotans have the chance to help and over 12 hundred people have already signed up to do so.

“I work in the non-profit sector and so to hear that a thousand plus people have signed up to volunteer is, it’s inspiring and it’s a great thing for our state that we have so many givers,” Oey said.

In their press release about the call for help, the Department of Health says having volunteers ready will be important.

“You know, if you work in the medical field, if you know how to give shots, I say sign up. This whole thing has been hard on everyone, there’s not a single person that hasn’t been impacted. So, if we all put our hands together and work together, we’ll try to get life back to normal,” Oey said.

For now, though, volunteers will just be on standby until the need arises for them.

“I’m anxiously waiting. You know, I’ve got my laptop all keyed and ready and fired up,” Oey said.

Volunteers have the option of receiving the vaccine themselves ahead of helping out.

Active cases of COVID-19 have dipped below 3,000 for the first time since September 22nd. According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 2,894 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Friday there were 3,060.