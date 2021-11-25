More than 100 kids receive accidental double-dose of COVID-19 vaccine at metro clinic

URBANDALE, Iowa (WHO) — More than 100 children were given a double-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine accidentally at a MercyOne clinic over the weekend, the hospital says.

It happened at a clinic held on Saturday in Urbandale. MercyOne said 107 children under the age of 12 were given 20 microgram doses of the vaccine instead of the intended 10 microgram dose.

They said side effects from the double-dosage would include more “pronounced post-vaccine responses” – meaning a sore arm, headache, fatigue or fever could last longer than normal. No serious side effects or health issues are a concern. All children who were given the incorrect dose have been contacted by MercyOne.

MercyOne released this statement on the misdosages: