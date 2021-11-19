MercyOne gives first COVID-19 vaccine for kids

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The MercyOne Family Medicine Clinic in South Sioux City celebrated an achievement Friday afternoon.

For the first time, the clinic administered a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for a child in the newly approved age group from 5 to 11 years old. Dallas Tritz is a 10-year-old fourth grader who received the vaccine.

His mom shared why she felt this was the right choice for her son.

“It is a scary thing for people to have their kids vaccinated when you don’t know but I trust in medicine, I trust in the process that everything is as it should be or it wouldn’t be approved by the F.D.A.,” said Kaity Pitts, a MercyOne employee.

Dr. David Ensz added on the importance of kids being vaccinated especially due to the school environment.

“We’re starting to see an uptick with COVID infections in schools especially in this age group and this can afford parents, the children getting the vaccine, a little level of comfort that they’ll be protected against COVID,” said Dr. Ensz.

COVID-19 vaccines for kids were approved by the F.D.A. two weeks ago and are now readily available in the Siouxland area at clinics and pharmacies.