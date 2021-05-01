May 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

COVID-19 Vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.

Here are the numbers on May 1 as of 2:00 p.m.

Iowa

Total doses administered-2,363,435
Moderna-1,055,936
Pfizer-1,216,945
Janssen-90,554
Doses administered to Iowa residents-2,275,001
Total vaccine series completed-1,083,955
Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series-286,079
-Completed 2-dose vaccine series–993,401
Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination-90,554

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Iowa, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in Iowa, click here.

Nebraska

Total vaccines distributed –1,586,606
— Total vaccinations administered –1,715,011
% of population 16+
completing vaccination –		43.5%
People fully vaccinated –644,633
— People partially vaccinated –188,584
1st dose allocated – 997,885
— 2nd dose allocated –717,126

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Nebraska, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in Nebraska, click here.

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered –589,303
Janssen –16,514
Moderna –261,973
Pfizer –310,816
Total persons administered –328,114
Janssen – Series complete – 16,514
Moderna – 1 dose –25,509
Moderna- series complete –118,231
Pfizer – 1 dose –24,929
Pfizer – series complete –142,943
Percent with at least 1 dose –55%
One dose – 54.59%
Series complete – 45.94%

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in South Dakota, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in South Dakota, click here.

