May 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.

Here are the numbers on May 1 as of 2:00 p.m.

Iowa

Total doses administered- 2,363,435 Moderna- 1,055,936 Pfizer- 1,216,945 Janssen- 90,554 Doses administered to Iowa residents- 2,275,001 Total vaccine series completed- 1,083,955 Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series- 286,079 -Completed 2-dose vaccine series– 993,401 Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination- 90,554

Nebraska

Total vaccines distributed – 1,586,606 — Total vaccinations administered – 1,715,011 % of population 16+

completing vaccination – 43.5% People fully vaccinated – 644,633 — People partially vaccinated – 188,584 1st dose allocated – 997,885 — 2nd dose allocated – 717,126

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered – 589,303 Janssen – 16,514 Moderna – 261,973 Pfizer – 310,816 Total persons administered – 328,114 Janssen – Series complete – 16,514 Moderna – 1 dose – 25,509 Moderna- series complete – 118,231 Pfizer – 1 dose – 24,929 Pfizer – series complete – 142,943 Percent with at least 1 dose – 55% One dose – 54.59% Series complete – 45.94%

