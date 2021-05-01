May 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.
Here are the numbers on May 1 as of 2:00 p.m.
Iowa
|Total doses administered-
|2,363,435
|Moderna-
|1,055,936
|Pfizer-
|1,216,945
|Janssen-
|90,554
|Doses administered to Iowa residents-
|2,275,001
|Total vaccine series completed-
|1,083,955
|Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series-
|286,079
|-Completed 2-dose vaccine series–
|993,401
|Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination-
|90,554
For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Iowa, click here.
For more on COVID-19 in Iowa, click here.
Nebraska
|Total vaccines distributed –
|1,586,606
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|1,715,011
|% of population 16+
completing vaccination –
|43.5%
|People fully vaccinated –
|644,633
|— People partially vaccinated –
|188,584
|1st dose allocated –
|997,885
|— 2nd dose allocated –
|717,126
For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Nebraska, click here.
For more on COVID-19 in Nebraska, click here.
South Dakota
|Total Doses Administered –
|589,303
|Janssen –
|16,514
|Moderna –
|261,973
|Pfizer –
|310,816
|Total persons administered –
|328,114
|Janssen – Series complete –
|16,514
|Moderna – 1 dose –
|25,509
|Moderna- series complete –
|118,231
|Pfizer – 1 dose –
|24,929
|Pfizer – series complete –
|142,943
|Percent with at least 1 dose –
|55%
|One dose –
|54.59%
|Series complete –
|45.94%
For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in South Dakota, click here.
For more on COVID-19 in South Dakota, click here.