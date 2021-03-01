March 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.
This report of COVID-19 vaccine distributions is as of March 1, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Iowa
|Total doses administered-
|710,675
|Moderna-
|397,443
|Pfizer-
|313,232
|Doses administered to Iowa residents-
|684,429
|Vaccine series initiated-
|349,505
|Vaccine series complete-
|180,585
Nebraska
|Total vaccines distributed –
|531,205
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|428,031
|% of population 16+
completing vaccination –
|9.8%
|1st dose administered through DHHS –
|245,309
|— 2nd dose administered –
|119,611
|1st dose administered through federal retail and LTC programs –
|37,842
|— 2nd dose administered –
|25,269
South Dakota
|Total Doses Administered –
|223,798
|Moderna –
|113,541
|Pfizer –
|110,257
|Total persons administered –
|146,264
|Moderna – 1 dose –
|36,621
|Moderna- series complete –
|38,460
|Pfizer – 1 dose –
|32,109
|Pfizer – series complete –
|39,074
|Percent with at least 1 dose –
|26%
|One dose –
|25.63%
|Series complete –
|13.33%
