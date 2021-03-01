March 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.

This report of COVID-19 vaccine distributions is as of March 1, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Iowa

Total doses administered- 710,675 Moderna- 397,443 Pfizer- 313,232 Doses administered to Iowa residents- 684,429 Vaccine series initiated- 349,505 Vaccine series complete- 180,585

Nebraska

Total vaccines distributed – 531,205 — Total vaccinations administered – 428,031 % of population 16+

completing vaccination – 9.8% 1st dose administered through DHHS – 245,309 — 2nd dose administered – 119,611 1st dose administered through federal retail and LTC programs – 37,842 — 2nd dose administered – 25,269

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered – 223,798 Moderna – 113,541 Pfizer – 110,257 Total persons administered – 146,264 Moderna – 1 dose – 36,621 Moderna- series complete – 38,460 Pfizer – 1 dose – 32,109 Pfizer – series complete – 39,074 Percent with at least 1 dose – 26% One dose – 25.63% Series complete – 13.33%

