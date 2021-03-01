March 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine coverage, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Information page.

This report of COVID-19 vaccine distributions is as of March 1, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Iowa

Total doses administered-710,675
Moderna-397,443
Pfizer-313,232
Doses administered to Iowa residents-684,429
Vaccine series initiated-349,505
Vaccine series complete-180,585

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Iowa, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in Iowa, click here.

Nebraska

Total vaccines distributed –531,205
— Total vaccinations administered –428,031
% of population 16+
completing vaccination –		9.8%
1st dose administered through DHHS –245,309
— 2nd dose administered –119,611
1st dose administered through federal retail and LTC programs – 37,842
— 2nd dose administered –25,269

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Nebraska, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in Nebraska, click here.

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered –223,798
Moderna –113,541
Pfizer –110,257
Total persons administered –146,264
Moderna – 1 dose –36,621
Moderna- series complete –38,460
Pfizer – 1 dose –32,109
Pfizer – series complete –39,074
Percent with at least 1 dose –26%
One dose – 25.63%
Series complete – 13.33%

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in South Dakota, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in South Dakota, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News