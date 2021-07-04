J&J vaccine study shows effectiveness against Delta variant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Johnson and Johnson said two studies shows its coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Delta variant and offers protection for months.

The company said it analyzed blood samples from eight people who received the single-dose vaccine in the phase 3 study. The company reports the vaccine elicited “neutralizing antibodies” against the Delta variant.

Tests from 20 people in an early trial found that the immune response generated by the vaccine lasted at least eight months. Although neither study has been peer-reviewed, the CDC says vaccines help prevent serious illness.

“Any suffering or death from Covid-19 is tragic. With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

Dr. Walensky said there has been a slight increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country.

The strain is now the dominant strain of the virus in Iowa and is more contagious and often causes more severe symptoms.

Just 46-percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated.