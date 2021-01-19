January 19: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states.
This report of COVID-19 vaccine distributions are as of January 18, 2021 at 2pm
Iowa
|Total doses administered-
|142,614
|Moderna-
|69,597
|Pfizer-
|73,017
|Doses administered to Iowa residents-
|134,919
|Vaccine series initiated-
|117,406
|Vaccine series complete-
|12,604
Nebraska
|Total Vaccines Distributed
|191,539
|Total Vaccinations Administered
|106,940
|First Dose in Series Received
|91,371
|Second Dose in Series Received
|15,569
|Population 16+
Completing Vaccination (of 1.48M People)
|1.05%
South Dakota
|Total Doses Administered
|57,121
|Moderna
|27,784
|Pfizer
|29,337
|Total persons administered
|47,292
|Moderna – 1 dose
|27,784
|Pfizer – 1 dose
|9,679
|Pfizer – series complete
|9,829
