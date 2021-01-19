January 19: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states.

This report of COVID-19 vaccine distributions are as of January 18, 2021 at 2pm

Iowa

Total doses administered- 142,614 Moderna- 69,597 Pfizer- 73,017 Doses administered to Iowa residents- 134,919 Vaccine series initiated- 117,406 Vaccine series complete- 12,604

Nebraska

Total Vaccines Distributed 191,539 Total Vaccinations Administered 106,940 First Dose in Series Received 91,371 Second Dose in Series Received 15,569 Population 16+

Completing Vaccination (of 1.48M People) 1.05%

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered 57,121 Moderna 27,784 Pfizer 29,337 Total persons administered 47,292 Moderna – 1 dose 27,784 Pfizer – 1 dose 9,679 Pfizer – series complete 9,829

