January 19: Tri-state vaccine distribution

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states.

This report of COVID-19 vaccine distributions are as of January 18, 2021 at 2pm

Iowa

Total doses administered-142,614
Moderna-69,597
Pfizer-73,017
Doses administered to Iowa residents-134,919
Vaccine series initiated-117,406
Vaccine series complete-12,604

Nebraska

Total Vaccines Distributed191,539
Total Vaccinations Administered106,940
First Dose in Series Received91,371
Second Dose in Series Received15,569
Population 16+
Completing Vaccination (of 1.48M People)		1.05%

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered57,121
Moderna27,784
Pfizer29,337
Total persons administered47,292
Moderna – 1 dose27,784
Pfizer – 1 dose9,679
Pfizer – series complete9,829

