South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota state health departments are pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH), and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said it has advised their vaccine providers to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause of the vaccine early Tuesday. In a joint statement, the two agencies said there are six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The DHHS said they, the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska Medicine consulted with CDC and FDA about a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Nebraska resident on April 8.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving the six cases in the U.S. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare with more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine having been administered as of April 12.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that the safety and well-being of all South Dakotans is their top priority.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and until we know more on the reported cases, all vaccinators across our state will follow the CDC’s and FDA’s recommendations, and pause all administration of the J&J vaccine until further notice. We remain confident all those who’ve already received the J&J shot have no reason for immediate concern but encourage residents to speak with their medical providers should concerns arise,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The CDC and FDA provided a briefing over the recommendation Tuesday morning.

Any potential adverse reactions to vaccines should be reported into the CDC’s vaccine adverse events reporting system.