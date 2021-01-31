Iowa launches new resource to track COVID-19 vaccination progress

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans now have a new online resource to track the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. Iowa’s COVID-19 website now includes a vaccine administration dashboard and a locater tool to help find COVID-19 vaccine provider information.

The vaccine administration dashboard includes information such as:

Number of individuals who have received one dose or both doses

Total doses administered by recipient county of residence and by provider county

Administration rates by age group, sex, race, and ethnicity

The new vaccine provider map helps make local vaccine provider information more easily accessible.

“Each provider included manages their own vaccine information and scheduling. We are working with vaccine providers to update websites and phone numbers,” the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release.

Not all of the vaccine providers listed on the website have vaccines yet because Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited.

Iowa will receive 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 25,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine each of the next two weeks.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced that approximately 64,000 doses of vaccine, originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program, can now be redistributed to the state’s priority populations. The doses will be sent directly to a limited number of stores to vaccinate people 65 years and older.

On Monday, Iowa begins Phase 1B vaccinations, which includes people 65 years and older or tiered populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness to COVID-19.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the new priorities for COVID-19 vaccination last week.

“Due to the limited supply of vaccines, it will take the State of Iowa many weeks to reach all individuals in Phase 1B before moving to the next Phase, which will include persons under the age of 65 with health conditions at an increased risk of severe illness,” the Iowa Department of Public Health said.

