Iowa COVID Vaccine Phase 1C expected later this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the Siouxland District Health Department announced that Woodbury County is entering Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, it is also shedding some light on when people who don’t meet the Phase 1A and 1B criteria can expect to get their vaccines.

According to a recent press release from Siouxland District Health, people who do not meet the early phase criteria will have to wait until the late Spring or Summer of 2021, to get the vaccine. That’s when Siouxland District Health says adequate quantities, for the two-part vaccine, are expected to be available for what has been termed Phase 1C of Iowa’s vaccine distribution plan.

The Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) created a timeline of vaccine distribution that can be viewed below.

