Iowa COVID-19 vaccination plan

Iowa health officials have created a COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Current phase of rollout

Of the many phases, Iowa is currently in Phase 1A, which targets health care providers and residents and staff of long term care facilities.

Iowa will transition to Phase 1B on February 1 which includes additional groups:

Persons age 75 and older OR the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness: Individuals with disabilities living in home settings care staff Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (does not include College dormitories) Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers) Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care, and child safety Government officials, to ensure continuity of government including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session



The transition to phase 1B on February 1 does not mean there will be enough vaccine available on that day to vaccinate every person in 1B.

Reporting vaccine side effects

For those who do receive a vaccine, there are possible side effects. The CDC would like to know about them. Read more about the app below.

Iowa’s full vaccine rollout plan

Read the full vaccination plan below.