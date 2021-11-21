Hy-Vee welcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster recipients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (NewsNation/KCAU) – Americans across the country are trying to decide when to get their booster shot and which shot is best.

Kirsten Lyke with the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine has led a nationwide vaccine study with more than 700 participants.

The study was used to see if using different branded boosters was safe and effective. She found that it is, and each combination is fine because they all boost the immune system.

“You could get Moderna, Moderna, and then get a Pfizer. You could get Pfizer, Pfizer, and Moderna. You can mix it up. That’s the beauty of this,” said Lyke.

According to the CDC, more than 26 million Americans have already received a booster shot. In Siouxland, Hy-Vee is offering booster shots for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson for adults 18 and older.

The FDA and CDC recommend Pfizer and Moderna recipients get their booster shot at least six months after their second dose. Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients are allowed to get a booster two months after their first shot.

To visit Hy-Vee for a booster shot, click here.