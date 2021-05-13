Hy-Vee to administer free COVID-19 vaccination to ages 12-15

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee will start administering COVID-19 vaccination for individuals 12 to 15 for free.

According to a release, Hy-Vee, Inc. announces Thursday that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12 to 15, per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group. Hy-Vee has been offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals 16 and older for several weeks.

In order for minors to receive a vaccine, they must have parental or guardian consent. Hy-Vee asks that a parent or guardian accompany minors to both their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations. Individuals can walk in to receive the vaccine, or make an appointment in advance online.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, they can visit the Hy-Vee website, select “Find Appointments” and complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

Hy-Vee said COVID-19 vaccines are free all ages, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.