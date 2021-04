FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Emmetsburg has received an allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Emmetsburg Dollar Fresh Pharmacy will have the Pfizer vaccines available for individuals age 16 and older.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, people can call the pharmacy at 712-298-4142 or click here to fill out an online vaccine consent and select an appointment time.