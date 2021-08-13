Hy-Vee offering third vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee will now be offering a third vaccine dose at their pharmacy locations for immunocompromised individuals.

According to Hy-Vee, a third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose is now available for those with weakened immune systems at no charge.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

The CDC said the third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses should only be administered to immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose. The CDC outlines what conditions are considered severely to moderately immunocompromised on their website.

Starting August 14, a third dose will be available to eligible patients on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment with Hy-Vee for a third vaccine dose can make one at Hy-Vee’s website.

Hy-Vee is offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee until November 1. Individuals who receive a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine during that time frame are eligible to receive the gift card.