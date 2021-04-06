How to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments as Iowa expands eligibility to those 16 and older

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU/WHO) – All Iowans who are 16 years old and over are now eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccination, and that means more people will be waiting to schedule an appointment.

But pharmacists said they’re hoping the days of refreshing your browser and scouring the internet for an appointment might soon be over.

“Hopefully, by the beginning of the summer, sometime in June, we will be able to have enough vaccines so patients will be able to just walk into a pharmacy and get a vaccine without an appointment,” said John Forbes, Medicap Urbandale pharmacist.

Until then, here are a few tips for getting your COVID-19 appointment:

Iowans who don’t have Internet access can call 211 to make an appointment.

You can also call your doctor or neighborhood pharmacies that are assisting with appointment bookings.

Pharmacists ask people that if you have to cancel an appointment, call to give them a heads up so doses don’t go to waste.

“That way, we can make sure that no doses are wasted at the end of the day. Because, as you know, when we open up a vial, we have to use that vial within a six-hour timeframe. If we have canceled doses at the end of the day, we have to try to find people last minute to use that vaccine,” said Forbes.

There are still appointments available for the April 8 vaccine clinic at the Siouxland Expo Center; click here to register.