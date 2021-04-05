Health officials say COVID-19 vaccine demand outweighs supply

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU/WHO) – Health officials are reminding Siouxlanders that demand still far outweighs vaccine supply, so finding a dose can be challenging.

People can start by checking in with their primary healthcare provider or local public health department to see if there are any open appointments.

The other option is to look for availability at pharmacies. There’s also the vaccine hunter website, where you can search for appointments by zip code.

The website’s creator, Todd Brady, said with the eligibility opening up on Monday, you may have to search for a while before finding an appointment.

“So I feel like it’s probably going to be hard to get one in the beginning of this week or next week, but keep trying, and I really think it’s going to open up, and it’s going to be a lot easier soon to get appointments. So I think, just be patient,” said Todd Brady, creator of the Vaccine Hunter website.

Brady said he’d had better luck finding appointments early in the morning. There are still appointments available for the Siouxland District Health Department’s April 8 vaccine clinic at the Siouxland Expo Center.