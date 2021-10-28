Group of South Dakota lawmakers want COVID-19 vaccine mandates discussed in a Special Session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers wants to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a Special Session.

Seven legislators are asking fellow lawmakers to provide protections for South Dakota employees subject to termination by codifying religious protections and medical exemptions.

The group is circulating a petition to get the topic on the Special Session agenda for November 9. The petition was sent on behalf of Senators Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls), Al Novstrup (R-Aberdeen), and Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls), and Representatives Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls), Marli Wiese (R-Madison), and Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish).

Lawmakers are already scheduled to be in Pierre in November. On Nov. 8, they are set to convene to review redistricting plans for the state.

On Nov. 9, they will meet to investigate and evaluate Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct surrounding the death of Joe Boever in September 2020.