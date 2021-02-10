Gov. Ricketts voices concerns about new pharmacy vaccine program

by: GRANT SCHULTE,

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska should see at least 43 retail pharmacies participating in a new federal program to help provide coronavirus vaccinations, although state officials say they don’t have a good way to communicate with all of them to avoid mistakes.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s grateful for the additional 5,700 doses Nebraska will get through the federal program, but is concerned about how all the different businesses will coordinate with the state’s efforts.

The governor says the federal program didn’t include a way for states and the retailers to ensure they’re on the same page.

