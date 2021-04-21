Gov. Noem signs executive order banning vaccine passports in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an order to ban vaccine passports in the state.

According to a press release, Noem signed Executive Order 2021-08. This order bans government-instituted vaccine passports in South Dakota.

“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have provided the people of South Dakota with up-to-date science, facts, and data and then trusted them to exercise their personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones. We’ve resisted government mandates, and our state is stronger for it,” said Noem.

She adds that “any such activity” will not be allowed in the state.

In the U.S., federal officials say there are no plans to make them broadly mandatory, but technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing various versions of the vaccine passports.

The passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company

Supporters say they could make reopenings faster and easier. Proof of vaccination or a negative test could be a way for businesses and schools to reassure customers, students and parents that steps are being taken to limit transmission of the virus.

Noem also encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.