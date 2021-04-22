Gov. Noem asks South Dakota Athletic Commission to rescind vaccine requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the South Dakota Athletic Commission to immediately rescind its requirement that sports participants provide proof they are vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a letter to commission chairman Michael Kilmer, Noem wrote that requiring proof of a vaccination would eliminate South Dakotans’ ability to “make reasonable decisions on their own health while they participate in activities in our communities.”

The South Dakota Athletic Commission oversees mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing within the state.

Noem said her request is under the authority of her latest executive order banning government-instituted vaccine passports, the Argus Leader reported.