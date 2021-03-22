Drilling Pharmacy announces 133 appointments remain for Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drilling Pharmacy said the Morningside Branch of Sioux City Public Library is hosting a vaccination clinic this Friday.

According to Drilling Pharmacy, the Morningside Branch of Sioux City Public Library will be the host site for next week’s COVID-19 immunizations.

Drilling Pharmacy said on Monday around 10:30 am., that 133 appointments were still open.

If you require special assistance such as curbside or a home visit for a vaccine, please call the pharmacy at (712)-276-4621.