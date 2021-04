SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department is hosting a walk-in clinic Saturday.

The department said the walk-in clinic will start from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at College Center on 1001 College Way.

Pre-registration is recommended at the Nebraska vaccination website, but it is not required.

If anyone has questions, you can contact the Dakota County Health Department at 402-987-2164.