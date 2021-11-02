COVID-19 vaccines to be available for kids 5-11; what this means for one Siouxland mom

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The FDA recently approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 years old.

The CDC will release more detailed recommendations November 2 on which youngsters should get vaccinated, but some Siouxlanders said they are ready to protect their kids from the deadly virus.

Kayla Behrens is a mother of a 5 year old boy. She said she’s all for the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for her kids demographic.

“At first I was a little hesitant, but I almost lost my son to COVID last month and I am all for the vaccine because if Owen had the vaccine, it would’ve prevented him from going to the hospital and being on life support,” Kayla Behrens said.

Doctors knew they had to act quickly to save Behrens’ son, who is immunocompromised.

“They took a chest x-ray and said he had COVID pneumonia, double COVID pneumonia. He was life-lighted to the children’s hospital and three hours later, he was intubated. They thought that his body was going to give up,” Behrens said.

Thankfully, Owen made a fully recovery.

“His doctors said that he’s good for six months, because he’s got antibodies right now, but the second we’re ready to give that vaccine, he’ll be first one in line,” Behrens said.

As parents gear up to protect their kids, a pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy details where to find shots for children.

“Certainly here, we’ve already placed our order to receive that vaccine for the pediatric dose. District health will have it available. It might depend on who district health will allocate that too,” Drilling Pharmacy Pharmacist Liz Webb said.

Webb said Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 5 to 11 would be 2 doses given 3 weeks apart, just at a lower 10-microgram dose which is 1/3 the adult dose.

“I know there’s a lot of people that have been nervous for the past two years, rightfully so. So I think that it’s going to bring a lot of peace to people who are maybe anxious to get that for their children, especially if they’re high risk,” Webb said.

“Your responsibility as a parent is to keep your child safe. And if it’s just as simple as getting them a vaccine to prevent them from being on life support and losing them, go for it,” Behrens said.