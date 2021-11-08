COVID-19 vaccines for kids now offered at Dakota County Health Department

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska kids can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination and the Dakota County Health Department has made it easy for parents.

On Monday, the department held a clinic for those between the ages of 5 and 11 to get the Pfizer vaccine approved for them.

a staff member with the health department wants Siouxlanders to know that everyone can still get vaccinated against COVID-19 and there are options for every age group.

“Everyone age 5 to 11 is eligble for this vaccine and ages 12 and up can get the regular Pfizer vaccine. And if you are 18 and up, you can get either the Johnson and Johnson or the Moderna vaccine,” said Jennifer Ankerstjerne of the Dakota County Health Department.

Siouxlanders looking to get their kids or themselves a COVID-19 shot are asked to make an appointment online.