CDC recommends extra dose of COVID vaccine for those moderately or severely immunocompromised

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The CDC is now recommending a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The recommendation comes after the FDA authorized emergency use of a third dose on Thursday.

The new recommendation is for an extra dose of the mRNA COVID vaccines, and it is based on data that those with compromised immune systems aren’t always able to build up a strong immune response and may be less protected with the normal 2-dose series.

The CDC said the people who may be less protected with the normal two-dose series are especially vulnerable to the COVID illness, making up about 3% of the US population.

Those who are recommended to get a third dose include a range of medical conditions, including those of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and more. The full list of conditions can be found here.

Recipients of a two-shot series should receive a third shot of the same brand they received for the first two doses. The third dose should be injected 28 days after the two-dose series was completed. Also, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not part of the recommendation.

The benefits of the third dose of the vaccine have not been fully established, but officials said the benefits of an extra dose outweigh the risks. They said reactions to the extra dose are similar to that of the first in the two-dose series, with mild to moderate symptoms.

While the CDC recommends the third dose, it is recommended for people to contact their health care provider with questions and concerns.