Can teens get vaccinated without parental consent?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A Louisiana mother plans to sue her son’s high school after he was vaccinated by a mobile clinic at a school vaccination event without parental consent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, but should minors get the vaccine without consent?

In most U.S. states, minors are required to get a parent’s consent for vaccination.

Arin Parsa, founder of Teens for Vaccines, said teens should advocate for inoculation and get support if needed.

“Teens should try to convince their parents to get the vaccine. Use other adults like doctors, teachers, family and friends to bridge conversations, and above all don’t give up,” Parsa said.

Parsa said there are workarounds for teens who want vaccination when a parent refuses to consent.

“In the U.S., we have a patchwork of minor consent laws so the answer isn’t exactly straightforward. In most states where parental consent is required, one signature is enough to get the vaccine,” Parsa said. “However, if the parents are divorced or separated, the parents may take legal action against the other parent for letting the child get the vaccine.”

Even though one signature is enough for the shot, Parsa said family dynamics can impact the decision. He encouraged teens to have a heart-to-heart talk with their guardians before deciding to get vaccinated.