Avera Health announces employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Avera Health announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be requiring full vaccination for all physicians, employees and volunteers by December 1, 2021. The mandate will also apply to students at Avera facilities, contractors and vendors.

“For decades, vaccination has been an important tool in public health. Avera has long been requiring vaccinations among its employees for influenza and other infectious diseases like measles,” David Erickson, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at Avera Health, said in a release.

Exemptions will be considered for those with medical or religious reasons. Employees receiving an exemption will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment, as well as comply with regular COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures.

Sanford Health, South Dakota’s other major healthcare system, announced its own employee vaccine requirement on July 22, 2021, with a deadline for vaccination of November 1.

Sanford’s Chief Physician, Jeremy Cauwels said the mandate has been largely popular among employees, and that as of September 3, their lowest estimate was that more than 70% of employees had been vaccinated.

Monument Health has not required vaccinations for employees, saying in a statement that they are evaluating the COVID-19 situation in western South Dakota.