April 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.

Here are the numbers as of April 1 at 2 p.m.

Iowa

Total doses administered- 1,551,293 Moderna- 772,599 Pfizer- 738,152 Janssen- 40,542 Doses administered to Iowa residents- 1,494,043 Total vaccine series completed- 616,065 Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series- 359,705 -Completed 2-dose vaccine series– 575,523 Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination- 40,542

Nebraska

Total vaccines distributed – 1,088,015 — Total vaccinations administered – 893,554 % of population 16+

completing vaccination – 23.3% 1st dose administered through DHHS – 516,956 — 2nd dose administered – 288,010 1st dose administered through federal retail and LTC programs – 54,793 — 2nd dose administered – 33,795

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered – 420,012 Janssen – 8,566 Moderna – 197,196 Pfizer – 214,250 Total persons administered – 257,886 Janssen – Series complete – 8,566 Moderna – 1 dose – 44,924 Moderna- series complete – 76,136 Pfizer – 1 dose – 42,286 Pfizer – series complete – 85,982 Percent with at least 1 dose – 44% One dose – 43.63% Series complete – 29.15%

