April 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.
Here are the numbers as of April 1 at 2 p.m.
Iowa
|Total doses administered-
|1,551,293
|Moderna-
|772,599
|Pfizer-
|738,152
|Janssen-
|40,542
|Doses administered to Iowa residents-
|1,494,043
|Total vaccine series completed-
|616,065
|Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series-
|359,705
|-Completed 2-dose vaccine series–
|575,523
|Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination-
|40,542
Nebraska
|Total vaccines distributed –
|1,088,015
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|893,554
|% of population 16+
completing vaccination –
|23.3%
|1st dose administered through DHHS –
|516,956
|— 2nd dose administered –
|288,010
|1st dose administered through federal retail and LTC programs –
|54,793
|— 2nd dose administered –
|33,795
South Dakota
|Total Doses Administered –
|420,012
|Janssen –
|8,566
|Moderna –
|197,196
|Pfizer –
|214,250
|Total persons administered –
|257,886
|Janssen – Series complete –
|8,566
|Moderna – 1 dose –
|44,924
|Moderna- series complete –
|76,136
|Pfizer – 1 dose –
|42,286
|Pfizer – series complete –
|85,982
|Percent with at least 1 dose –
|44%
|One dose –
|43.63%
|Series complete –
|29.15%
