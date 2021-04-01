April 1: Tri-state vaccine distribution

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the tri-states. Each state is providing various numbers on the vaccine distribution.

Here are the numbers as of April 1 at 2 p.m.

Iowa

Total doses administered-1,551,293
Moderna-772,599
Pfizer-738,152
Janssen-40,542
Doses administered to Iowa residents-1,494,043
Total vaccine series completed-616,065
Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series-359,705
-Completed 2-dose vaccine series–575,523
Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination-40,542

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Iowa, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in Iowa, click here.

Nebraska

Total vaccines distributed –1,088,015
— Total vaccinations administered –893,554
% of population 16+
completing vaccination –		23.3%
1st dose administered through DHHS –516,956
— 2nd dose administered –288,010
1st dose administered through federal retail and LTC programs – 54,793
— 2nd dose administered –33,795

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in Nebraska, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in Nebraska, click here.

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered –420,012
Janssen –8,566
Moderna –197,196
Pfizer –214,250
Total persons administered –257,886
Janssen – Series complete – 8,566
Moderna – 1 dose –44,924
Moderna- series complete –76,136
Pfizer – 1 dose –42,286
Pfizer – series complete –85,982
Percent with at least 1 dose –44%
One dose – 43.63%
Series complete – 29.15%

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in South Dakota, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in South Dakota, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News