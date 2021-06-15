2 nurses who gave Iowa inmates COVID-19 vaccine overdoses fired

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The U.K. has authorized for use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The approval of the single-dose shot comes amid growing concerns about a rise in new infections of the virus variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two nurses who gave 77 Iowa prison inmates COVID-19 vaccine overdoses have been fired.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said the incorrect doses were given to inmates at the maximum security prison in Fort Madison in April.

Authorities said at the time the inmates were given up to six times the proper dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

State officials have not said how the overdoses occurred. The nurses names were not released.

A spokesman for the corrections department said Monday the inmates have been monitored and all are in good health.