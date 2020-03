PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – The state of South Dakota has temporarily halted testing people for COVID-19.

Governor Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the state has run out of testing supplies.

The state lab responsible for running the COVID-19 tests still has 350 cases pending.

This is 10 times the number of cases the state lab reported just a day ago.

Governor Noem said there is no time frame on when the state will receive new supplies and will begin retesting South Dakotans.