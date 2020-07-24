COVID-19 reunites long-lost sisters

FREMONT, Neb. (KETV) — Many would not be happy to come down with COVID-19, but there’s an Omaha woman who is grateful to get the disease as it all led to an unlikely family reunion.

Doris Crippen spent 30 days in Methodist Hospital, a COVID-19 survivor. She returned home still weak from the virus, then fell and broke her arm.

“When I fell, the phone was up here and I am back here in the floor. So I couldn’t call nobody for help. I laid there overnight and half a day,” Doris said.

Not many people would say this, but Doris calls that break a blessing.

“I thank God every five minutes because it’s God’s blessing that this gal is alive to talk to you,” she sai.

Doctors sent the Omaha woman to Fremont Methodist Health’s Dunklau Gardens for rehab, where Bev Boro has worked as a medication aide for 22 years.

“I seen her name on the board here and I couldn’t believe it. I was like “Oh my God, I think, this is my sister,” Bev said.

She’d been looking for her sister for years, but she only had her name to go on. Bev knew that a resident, who had a familiar name, was deaf, so she took the chance she might be her sister and wrote their father’s name on a whiteboard for her to read.

“She goes, that’s my daddy. And I pointed at myself knowing she’s hard of hearing and going that’s mine too, and she looked at me like what, and she sees, because of the eyes, I have our dad’s eyes,” Bev said.

The sisters say their father left six children at home alone, and the state separated the siblings.

“I went like this, because I was baby, the last time everyone seen me, I was six months, six months old, yeah.”

That was 1967. Bev is now 53-years-old and Doris is 73. The oldest and youngest siblings.

The sisters say this isn’t a random reunion. They believe it is meant to be. In a truly unexpected way, COVID gave them hope. COVID gave them family.

“It’s wonderful, we don’t have to search anymore, the journey is over.”