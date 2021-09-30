COVID-19 positivity rate in Woodbury County higher than state average

(KCAU) — New COVID-19 cases in Iowa fell slightly in the last seven days, but data for Woodbury County doesn’t share the same trend.

According to data released by the Siouxland District Health Department, Woodbury County’s 14-day positivity rate has reached 16 percent. Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate is at 9.5 percent. There are only six counties with higher positivity rates than Woodbury.

Siouxland District Health also released data showing positivity rates broken down by age.

Below is a chart that shows the 7-day positive % of our COVID cases broken down by age on four different dates in the last month. We'll post this on Wednesdays along with our normal data report to show trends among different age groups. pic.twitter.com/jgXNVrj0hY — Siouxland Health Dpt (@SiouxlandHealth) September 29, 2021

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 72 percent of all positive tests in the last week were people younger than 50 years of age.