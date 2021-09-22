COVID-19 hospitalizations reach the highest number for 2021 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Iowa Department of Public Health released its midweek update on COVID-19 numbers in the state Wednesday and it shows the highest number of patients hospitalized from the illness so far this year.

Hospitalizations are spiking in Iowa with 638 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 161 of them being treated in intensive care units. Over the last 24 hours, the IDPH says 101 patients were admitted to the hospital because of COVID-19.

The IDPH reports those not fully vaccinated against the virus account for 83.9 percent of the patients in the ICU. Additionally, 80.5% of all of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The number of additional deaths from the virus that have been reported to the IDPH over the last seven days stands at 81. Those deaths occurred between Aug. 7 and Sept. 16th. Since the pandemic began, 6,482 Iowans have died from COVID-19.