COVID-19 hospitalization rates increase in Siouxland, Tri-State

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa have been leveling off since November and saw a decrease around May, but due to the Delta variant counting for a majority of cases, hospitalizations are slowly rising.
The rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 began at the end of June and have been increasing steadily over the past few weeks.
Currently, the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 are not near the level reported in November.
Listed below are the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for Woodbury County, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota over a two week period.
WOODBURY
|Date
|Positive Tests
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|07/21/2021
|15,319
|9
|230
|07/29/2021
|15,378
|16
|230
IOWA
|Date
|Positive Tests
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|07/21/2021
|406,319
|71
|6,158
|07/29/2021
|410,166
|158
|6,183
NEBRASKA
|Date
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|07/21/2021
|226,442
|97
|2,285
|07/29/2021
|227,848
|125
|2,285
SOUTH DAKOTA
|Date
|Positive Tests
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|07/21/2021
|109,597
|38
|2,041
|07/29/2021
|109,836
|33
|2,043