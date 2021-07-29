COVID-19 hospitalization rates increase in Siouxland, Tri-State

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa have been leveling off since November and saw a decrease around May, but due to the Delta variant counting for a majority of cases, hospitalizations are slowly rising.

The rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 began at the end of June and have been increasing steadily over the past few weeks.

Currently, the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 are not near the level reported in November.

Listed below are the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for Woodbury County, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota over a two week period.

WOODBURY

Date Positive Tests Hospitalizations Deaths 07/21/2021 15,319 9 230 07/29/2021 15,378 16 230

IOWA

Date Positive Tests Hospitalizations Deaths 07/21/2021 406,319 71 6,158 07/29/2021 410,166 158 6,183

NEBRASKA

Date Cases Hospitalizations Deaths 07/21/2021 226,442 97 2,285 07/29/2021 227,848 125 2,285

SOUTH DAKOTA