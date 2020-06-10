COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths on the rise in parts of U.S following protests

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW YORK CITY (ABC News) – In parts of the United States, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the rise.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not be surprised if ongoing protests lead to many more cases.

The United States is fast approaching 2 million COVID-19 cases with the nation’s death toll topping at 112,000 and concern continues to grow overcrowded protests ramping up the viral spread.

Multiple members of the D.C. National Guard have since tested positive. On Wednesday, Dr. Fauci spoke exclusively to Good Morning America saying large protest crowds and a general lapse in safety precautions could lead to a resurgence of the virus.

“When you open, that doesn’t mean everything is okay and you can just do whatever you want. You still have to practice a degree of caution and carefully go through the process of trying to normalize,” Dr. Fauci said.

Right now, 21 states and Puerto Rico are registering a rise in COVID-19 cases and 14 states, including Arizona have seen their highest seven-day average growth since the pandemic began, while eight states have reported a rise in hospitalizations.

“You know, right now we’re fine. Bit if we continue at a rate like this, we’re facing a significant chance that we’re going to have to shut down the state again,” Chief of COVID-19 Task Force, Honor Health Medical Staff, Dr. Sam Durrani said.

AS scientists race to create a vaccine, several candidates have moved into clinical trials and several more may soon follow.

Dr. Fauci said if all goes well, health officials could determine if a vaccine is safe and effective by mid or late fall.

“If we are in good shape and that happens, we could have a vaccine either by the end of this calendar year or in the first few months of 2021,” Dr. Fauci added.

AS several states react to a rise in cases and hospitalizations, Arizona’s health department has told hospitals to activate their emergency plans and some doctors there say if the state continues to see an aggressive viral spread, they could be overwhelmed.