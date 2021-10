(KCAU) — As flu season is just around the corner, there may be some good news.

Across the U.S., coronavirus cases are falling, down 23 percent overall from two weeks ago, with pediatric cases also dropping, also dropping 23 percent over a similar period.

A downward trend can also be seen in Iowa, where cases have dropped 24 percent.

Nebraska saw an decrease, with a reported 15 percent drop in cases compared to two weeks ago.

South Dakota is also showing a small decrease, with a 14 percent drop.