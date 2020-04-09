COVID-19 by the numbers: April 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here are the updated numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota as well as in the U.S.A. and the world.

The CDC states that there are 427,460 cases of COVID-19 with 14,696 deaths in the U.S. Theses are from 50 reporting states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marinas, and US Virgin Islands. Looking at the source of exposure, 1,930 were travel-related and 9,763 were from close contact. Another 415,767 cases remain under investigation.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports there are 1,270 positive cases. There are 12 cases in Woodbury County, seven in Sioux County, six in Monona and Crawford counties, four in Plymouth County, three in O’Brien County, two in Lyon and Clay counties and one in Buena Vista, Dickinson and Carroll counties. Regarding age ranges, 16 are between 0-17 years, 387 from 18-40 years, 483 from 41-60 years, 306 from 61-80 years, and 78 who are 81 years or older. They also reported that 115 are currently hospitalized and 476 are recovering. A total of 29 people have died.

In Nebraska, there are 477 cases. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also said that 8,256 cases tested negative. There are six cases in Madison County, two in Knox and Cuming counties, and one in Stanton and Burt counties. There are 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 447 have tested positive. There have been six deaths associated with the virus, 27 are hospitalized, and another 161 have recovered. There are also 6,700 negative cases and none pending. They said that there are 14 cases between the age of 0 and 19 years, 87 between 20-29 years, 103 between 30-39 years, 70 between 40-49 years, 96 between 50-59 years, 58 between 60-69 years, 11 between 70-79 years, and 8 who are 80-years or older. There are 33 cases in Lincoln County, 18 in Yankton County, six in Clay County, five in Turner, and three in Union County.

The World Health Organization said there are 1.44 million cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, there are 85,711 deaths. They declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30 and declared it a pandemic on March 11.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness. Most other people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.