Could more travel over the Fourth of July spell COVID-19 increases for current hotspots?

(AP) A new analysis of cell phone data in ten U.S. COVID-19 hotspots shows even more people hit the road over the Fourth of July holiday weekend than over Memorial Day.

The sole exception was the Phoenix area, which saw a slightly higher percentage of visitors during Memorial Day weekend.

Orlando, Florida, saw the largest increase in visitors compared to the weeks leading up to Independence Day.

Of the ten hot spots, Atlanta residents were the most likely to travel, including taking trips out of state.

Experts say mobility is one of the risk factors for transmission of COVID-19, but it could be weeks before we see an increase in cases linked to holiday travel.