Congressional Budget Office predicts lost decade for America’s economy following pandemic

A lost decade for America’s economy may be what lies ahead according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The CBO said it could take most of the next 10 years for the U.S. economy to recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

The office warned that the pandemic will cut economic output over the next decade by $7.9 trillion, or three percent of the GDP during the decade. This is compared to the CBO projections from January.

The total damage comes to $15.7 trillion, or 5.3% of the GDP, and this is without accounting for inflation.

The CBO qualified its statement, cautioning that there is a lot of o uncertainty in its projections because the course of the pandemic is unknown, and it’s not clear how the economy will respond.