China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

(AP) – Top Chinese officials secretly determined they were likely facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus in mid-January, ordering preparations even as they downplayed it in public.
Internal documents obtained by AP show that because warnings were muffled inside China, it took a confirmed case in Thailand to jolt Beijing into recognizing the possible pandemic before them.
Still, it was nearly a week before officials warned the public.
During that week, tens of thousands dined at a mass banquet and millions traveled through Wuhan, at the center of the outbreak.
Experts say an earlier warning could have saved lives.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- One additional COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County
- Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
- In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim
- US retail sales plunge by record 8.7% in March amid shutdown
- IRS launches ‘Get My Payment’ tool to track your stimulus payment