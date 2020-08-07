Child psychologist: Coronavirus causing stress in kids

(CNN) – Fear and concern over the coronavirus can lead to more stress for all of us, but during this pandemic, one child psychologist says he’s seeing a significant increase in mental health issues in the younger generations.

“It’s almost the perfect storm, if you will, of factors that really increase the stress,” said Ryan Madigan, a child psychologist and founder of the Boston Child Study Center. “Children are sponges and they pick up far more than we realize.”

With school around the corner, Madigan says it’s especially important for parents to maintain a balance, be vigilant about things like social distancing, masks, hand-washing, but also explain that these things are being done to keep everyone safe.

“Uncertainty breeds fear, so the more uncertainty there is for a child about what’s going on, the more anxiety is going to follow,” Madigan said.

Talking to your child about what they’re feeling can also help ease the worry.

“If we can embody as a culture a way of sort of listening to emotions rather than ignore, fight or dismiss them, I think we’ll all be healthier in the long run,” said Madigan.

