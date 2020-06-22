CDC expected to provide new mask guidelines ‘soon’

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is planning to update its mask usage recommendations.

CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review regarding masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists wanted to study if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just prevent them from spreading it.

The CDC has already published guidance on its website. One recommendation says people should wear masks when they leave their homes. Additional guidance suggests people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

The new guidance is expected ‘soon.’