CDC: COVID-19 antibody tests wrong up to half the time

(CNN) – During this pandemic, we’ve heard a lot about antibody testing – tests that are supposed to determine a past infection of COVID-19.
But in new guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those tests aren’t always reliable.
Mandy Gaither has more.
