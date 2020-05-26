Can the coronavirus spread in water?

(ABC News) – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re all taking extra precautions to minimize the risk of exposing ourselves, and it leaves some wondering if you can catch it from water.

With beaches and pools opening up, some might be thinking about the risk of getting infected with the novel coronavirus from the water. Experts have weighed in on this important question.

Previous research from the University of Arizona showed that coronavirus can survive for a period of time in tap water.

However, experts at the CDC said that there is no evidence that the virus can spread to people through treated water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper maintenance with chlorine and bromine will kill it.

And if you’re at the beach or the lake, it may be in the water, but it will be too diluted for it to be passed on to you.

So, what do you need to worry about? Experts say the danger of beaches, pools and lakes is not the water, but those people who will be around you catching sun and waves. Lots of people gather around the water as it warms up, and the biggest risk of catching the virus comes from not practicing social distancing.

And experts say to also skip sharing drinks at the waterside. You probably won’t catch coronavirus just from swimming, but you could catch it from sharing with a beverage with someone carrying the infection who doesn’t have any symptoms.

