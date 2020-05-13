Boy treated for COVID-19 recovering from mysterious inflammatory syndrome

Hornell, N.Y. (WHAM) – A 9-year-old Hornell boy is home from Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Bobby Dean spent five days there being treated for COVID-19 and then a suspected case of the mysterious inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19.

Eighty five children in New York have had similar symptoms. Three have died.

Bobby has recovered. His mother, Amber Dean, says he became ill Monday and after being seen at the hospital in Dansville was sent to Golisano Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

Amber Dean says her son was severely dehydrated, his heart was beating extremely fast and he was sent to pediatric intensive care.

“He was just crying out in pain anytime anyone got near his belly. His belly hurt so bad. He couldn’t sit up. You couldn’t touch it,” Dean said.

A few days later, Bobby’s mom says a test showed he no longer had COVID-19, but was still sick. That’s when doctors said they believed her son had the mysterious illness, a pediatric inflammatory syndrome, that could be linked to coronavirus.

“It’s a very real thing and it’s very scary and it’s one of those that hits out of the blue,” Dean said. “It’s definitely something you need to be careful of. In my opinion, right now, I would not let your child out in public.”

Dean says her family had been in quarantine for two weeks after being exposed to COVID-19 by Amber’s sister who works at a Hornell nursing home and who was staying with them. Amber says she herself had a relatively mild case of COVID-19 but her son “got the worst of it”.

Since being in the hospital Tuesday, Bobby has steadily improved and late today was well enough to go home. His mom says Bobby is beginning to act like the funny, smart boy he has always been.

“I heard him laugh for the first time in a week…The best sound ever!”

And that has been the best Mother’s Day gift for Amber Dean.

