Biden Administration moves to incorporate COVID-19 vaccine into sports physicals for students

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — The Biden Administration announced additional efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations for the back-to-school season.

Among these efforts was a consensus statement between twelve sports and medicine organizations urging all medical providers to ask about vaccination status during sports physicals and administering them when applicable, according to documents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) have issued updated protocols for physicians incorporating vaccinations into sports physicals.

The AAP estimates that 60-70% of kids participate in organized sports in the nation, with millions of student-athletes receiving the pre-participation exam in order to participate.

The organizations signing onto the consensus statement are:

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Academy of Family Physicians

American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

American College of Emergency Physicians

American College of Sports Medicine

American Medical Society for Sports Medicine

American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine

American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine

National Athletic Trainers’ Association

National Federation of State High School Associations

National Collegiate Athletic Association

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Along with incorporating vaccinations into sports physicals, the Administration also announced efforts in sending pediatricians to ‘back-to-school nights’ to get communities vaccinated, providing schools and colleges with additional resources for pop-up vaccine clinics on campus, and launching a back-to-school ‘week of action’ with partners nationwide to get young people vaccinated.