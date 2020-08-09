August 9: Woodbury County sees more than 3,300 coronavirus recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 61 tests reported on Saturday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:00 a.m. on August 9, there are a total of 3,716 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced one new virus-related death, meaning the death toll rises to 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,329 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has 335 active cases of COVID-19.

Health officials reported that out of the 317 total hospitalizations that 271 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.