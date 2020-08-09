August 9: South Dakota confirms more than 100 new coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,605 on Sunday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths remains at 146.

There are 1,125 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,334 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 876 hospitalizations with 55 currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 152,416 total tests performed, and 120,897 people have been tested.