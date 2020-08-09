August 9: Iowa confirms almost 49,000 positive coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases have risen to 48,732 on Sunday.

This is 364 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

Health officials reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s total deaths to 930.

The state’s health department announced 236 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 37,086.

IDPH said that 521,383 people have been tested for the virus and 469,720 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.